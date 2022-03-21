EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD continues trading downwards to reach 1.0982. Later, the market may rebound from this level and form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1134.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.3136. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3083. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to return to 1.3136 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3066.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After expanding the range up to 119.38, USDJPY is expected to fall towards 118.33. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 118.80 and then form a new descending wave with the target at 117.31.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wavу at 0.9323, USDCHF is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9306. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9381.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is forming a new consolidation range around 0.7393. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7436 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.7300.
Brent
Brent has broken 110.50 and may later continue growing towards 116.00. After that, the instrument may fall to test 110.10 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 120.80.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1921.88. Today, the metal may start a new growth to break 1947.86 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1986.29.
S&P 500
The S&P index has extended the correction up to 4466.5. Possibly, the asset may form a new descending structure to break 4368.1 and then continue falling with the target at 4070.6.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid Ukraine crisis, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, holding steady amid easing risk-off trades and fresh US dollar weakness. ECB President Lagarde said that euro area is not seeing elements of stagflation. Meanwhile, focus shifts to Powell's speech after the hawkish rate hike.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Fed-BOE policy divergence weighs negatively on cable. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Cryptos to confirm bullish retest for the rally to continue
Bitcoin price is consolidating whilst threatening a move to the downside, causing all altcoins to pause in their rallies. In a way, BTC is controlling the crypto market’s moves.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.