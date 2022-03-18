EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching 1.1134, EURUSD continues the correction towards 1.1034. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1144.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3210, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.3143. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and correct down to 1.3081. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave towards 1.3230 or even extend this structure to reach the short-term target at 1.3259.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After reaching the short-term downside target and completing the correction at 118.77, USDJPY is expected to fall towards 118.22. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 118.33 and then form a new descending wave with the target at 117.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the second descending impulse at 0.9335 along with the correction towards 0.9371, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9370. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 0.9390. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9323.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending impulse at 0.7390, AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range there. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7400 and then correct to return to 0.7298. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7434.
Brent
Brent continues growing towards 120.50. After that, the instrument may fall to reach 109.50 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 141.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1940.50. Today, the metal may start a new correction with the target at 1921.90 and then resume growing to reach 1986.30.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating above 4368.0. Possibly, the asset may form one more ascending structure towards 4480.0 and then resume falling to reach 4250.0 or even extend this structure down to 4070.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.