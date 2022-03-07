EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range above 1.0886 and breaking it downwards, EURUSD has reached 1.0830; right now, it is growing to return to 1.0886. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level upwards and then continue growing with the target at 1.0939.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is still consolidating below 1.3257. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3155 and then start a new correction to reach 1.3200. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3100.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The situation hasn’t changed much; markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 92.00 – it’s the downside border of the range around 102.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the descending wave at 114.65 along with the correction towards 115.05. Today, the pair may start a new decline with the target at 114.26.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9162, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9190; it has already expanded the range up to 0.9210. Possibly, today the pair may fall to return to 0.9190. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.9265; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9148.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the ascending structure at 0.7435 along with the descending impulse towards 0.7398, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7338.
Brent
After breaking 123.40, Brent continues trading upwards to reach 135.00. Later, the market may correct to return to 123.40 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 150.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 2000.70. Today, the metal may correct down to 1973.73 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2036.66.
S&P 500
The S&P index has reached the downside border of the consolidation range at 4254.7. Today, the asset may break this level downwards and continue falling with the first target at 4070.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.