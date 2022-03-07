EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range above 1.0886 and breaking it downwards, EURUSD has reached 1.0830; right now, it is growing to return to 1.0886. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level upwards and then continue growing with the target at 1.0939.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating below 1.3257. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3155 and then start a new correction to reach 1.3200. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3100.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The situation hasn’t changed much; markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 92.00 – it’s the downside border of the range around 102.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the descending wave at 114.65 along with the correction towards 115.05. Today, the pair may start a new decline with the target at 114.26.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9162, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9190; it has already expanded the range up to 0.9210. Possibly, today the pair may fall to return to 0.9190. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.9265; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9148.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the ascending structure at 0.7435 along with the descending impulse towards 0.7398, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7338.

Brent

After breaking 123.40, Brent continues trading upwards to reach 135.00. Later, the market may correct to return to 123.40 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 150.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 2000.70. Today, the metal may correct down to 1973.73 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2036.66.

S&P 500

The S&P index has reached the downside border of the consolidation range at 4254.7. Today, the asset may break this level downwards and continue falling with the first target at 4070.7.