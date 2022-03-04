EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.1080, EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.1015. Possibly, the pair may correct to reach 1.1090 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1006. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1.1500.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3354. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3271 and then start a new correction to return to 1.3354. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3145.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The situation hasn’t changed much; markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 92.00 – it’s the downside border of the range around 102.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the correctional wave at 115.25; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 114.92; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.95.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9170, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9190. Possibly, the pair may extend this structure down to 0.9148 and then resume trading upwards to reach 0.9252.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is growing towards 0.7365 and may later resume falling to reach 0.7300. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7434.

Brent

After finishing the correction at 112.70, Brent is expected to fall towards 111.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 127.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has rebounded from 1920.20; right now, it is growing towards 1964.15. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1920.20 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2007.50.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4335.0. Today, the asset may start a new decline towards 4254.6 and then resume trading upwards to return to 4335.0. Later, the market may form one more descending wave with the target at 4070.0.