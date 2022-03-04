EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.1080, EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.1015. Possibly, the pair may correct to reach 1.1090 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1006. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1.1500.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3354. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3271 and then start a new correction to return to 1.3354. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3145.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The situation hasn’t changed much; markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 92.00 – it’s the downside border of the range around 102.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the correctional wave at 115.25; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 114.92; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.95.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9170, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9190. Possibly, the pair may extend this structure down to 0.9148 and then resume trading upwards to reach 0.9252.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is growing towards 0.7365 and may later resume falling to reach 0.7300. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7434.
Brent
After finishing the correction at 112.70, Brent is expected to fall towards 111.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 127.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has rebounded from 1920.20; right now, it is growing towards 1964.15. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1920.20 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2007.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4335.0. Today, the asset may start a new decline towards 4254.6 and then resume trading upwards to return to 4335.0. Later, the market may form one more descending wave with the target at 4070.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.