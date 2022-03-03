EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1142, EURUSD continues forming the descending wave towards 1.1044. Later, the market may correct to reach 1.1144 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1010.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3354. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 1.3410 and then start a new decline to break 1.3271. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3150.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The situation hasn’t changed much; markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 92.00 – it’s the downside border of the range around 102.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has finished the correctional wave at 115.70; right now, it is consolidating around 115.60. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 115.24; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.95.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9238, USDCHF is correcting to reach 0.9200 or even extend the correction down to 0.9190. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.9252.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is growing towards 0.7312 and may later resume falling to reach 0.7238. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7379.

Brent

After breaking 116.70, Brent is expected to continue growing towards 122.72. Later, the market may correct down to 120.50 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 126.20.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1920.00; it has already expanded the range up to 1949.80. Today, the metal may correct towards 1911.50 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1964.15.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4311.0. Today, the asset may start a new growth towards 4420.0 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4070.0.