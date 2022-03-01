EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing another descending wave at 1.1140 along with the correction towards 1.1245, EURUSD is expected to form one more descending structure to return to 1.1140. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1040.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.3381. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending wave to break 1.3273 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3145.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 92.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is forming the descending structure towards 114.80 and may later start a new growth to reach 115.81. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 114.40.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9170, USDCHF is consolidating near the lows. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9159 and then resume trading upwards to break 0.9200. Later, the market may continue growing with the target at 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is consolidating around 0.7199; it has already expanded the range up to 0.7265. Possibly, the pair may resume falling to break 0.7150 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7070.
Brent
After completing the correction at 99.50, Brent is growing to break 103.30. Later, the market may continue growing with the target at 107.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1906.00. Possibly, today the metal may grow to break 1937.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1995.15.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4230.0. Today, the asset may start a new decline with the first target at 4070.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
