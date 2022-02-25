EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1106 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.1182, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level; right now, it is trading to break the range to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.1257 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1063.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.3500, finishing the descending wave at 1.3273 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.3382, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and start another growth to reach 1.3490. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3155.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After reaching 88.80 and then completing the descending wave at 83.33, USDRUB is expected to fall to break 81.15 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 74.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 115.63; right now, it is correcting down to 115.10. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.80.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9283, USDCHF is correcting down to 0.9222. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9299.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.8095; right now, it is correcting towards 0.7198. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 0.7000.

Brent

After completing the ascending wave at 105.25 along with the correction towards 97.04, Brent is growing to reach 102.38. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 99.70.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1974.66 along with the correction towards 1900.00. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure to reach 1960.45 and then resume falling with the target at 1919.00.

S&P 500

After completing the descending wave at 4107.5, the S&P index is expected to correct up to 4297.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 4070.0.