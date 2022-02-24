EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1295, EURUSD has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.1200 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1157.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having reached 1.3540 and formed a new consolidation range there, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling towards 1.3464. Later, the market may break the latter level and form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3434.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After forming a new consolidation range around 79.80, USDRUB is expected to break it to the upside and grow to reach 84.30. Later, the market may correct down to 81.85 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 85.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues falling towards 114.40. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 114.80 and then resume falling with the target at 114.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is falling towards 0.9152. Later, the market may grow to reach 0.9188 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9140.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues forming the descending wave towards 0.7146. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.7208 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7050.
Brent
Brent is growing towards 101.50. Later, the market may correct down to 98.20 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 120.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1914.20, Gold is expected to continue growing towards 1956.60. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 1925.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2000.00.
S&P 500
After forming a new consolidation range around 4333.3 and breaking it to the downside, the S&P index is falling with the short-term target at 4081.0. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 4333.3 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 3842.2.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.