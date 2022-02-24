EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1295, EURUSD has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.1200 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1157.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having reached 1.3540 and formed a new consolidation range there, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling towards 1.3464. Later, the market may break the latter level and form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3434.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After forming a new consolidation range around 79.80, USDRUB is expected to break it to the upside and grow to reach 84.30. Later, the market may correct down to 81.85 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 85.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY continues falling towards 114.40. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 114.80 and then resume falling with the target at 114.00.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is falling towards 0.9152. Later, the market may grow to reach 0.9188 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9140.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues forming the descending wave towards 0.7146. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.7208 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7050.

Brent

Brent is growing towards 101.50. Later, the market may correct down to 98.20 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 120.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1914.20, Gold is expected to continue growing towards 1956.60. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 1925.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2000.00.

S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range around 4333.3 and breaking it to the downside, the S&P index is falling with the short-term target at 4081.0. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 4333.3 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 3842.2.