EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1324. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.1284 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1255.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having reached 1.3540 and then completed the correction at 1.3585, GBPUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3535.

GBPUSD

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB is consolidating around 79.27. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 77.67. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to return to 79.27.

USDRUB

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having finished the correction at 115.20 along with the descending wave towards 114.80, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 115.30; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 114.00.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is falling towards 0.9180. Later, the market may grow to reach 0.9288 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9144.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues consolidating below 0.7230. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 0.7195 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7157.

AUDUSD

Brent

After finishing the ascending wave at 99.00 along with the correction down to 96.00, Brent is expected to resume growing and return to 99.00. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 101.56.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting towards 1889.50. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 1916.00 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1935.15.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The S&P index is forming a new consolidation range below 4265.3. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4370.5 and then start another decline to break 4250.0. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 4200.0.

S&P 500

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300

EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300

EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550

GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550

The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent

Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent

Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.

Gold News

XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight

XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight

XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.

 

Read more

This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation

This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation

Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures