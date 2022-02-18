EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1358. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline to reach 1.1320 or even extend this structure down to 1.1255; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1400.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1.3636, GBPUSD is falling towards 1.3569. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3655.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is consolidating around 75.75. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 74.14.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having finished the descending wave at 114.80, USDJPY is correcting up to 115.57. Later, the market may resume falling with the short-term target at 114.14.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After reaching the short-term downside target at 0.9188, USDCHF is expected to correct and may soon reach 0.9228. the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9180 or even extend this structure down to 0.9170.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues growing towards 0.7229. After that, the instrument may form a new descending wave with the target at 0.7156.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 94.74 along with the correction towards 92.30, Brent is expected to form a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume the correction down to 89.73; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 98.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1902.24, Gold has formed a new consolidation range there. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1868.70; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 1916.33.
S&P 500
After forming a new consolidation range around 4429.0 and then breaking it to the downside, the S&P index has finished the descending structure at 4371.0. Today, the asset may grow to test 4429.0 from below and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4300.0.
