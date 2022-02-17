EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1394 along with the descending structure towards 1.1324, EURUSD is expected to consolidate between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction to reach 1.1255; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1550.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3545; it has already expanded this range up to 1.3599 and right now is falling to return to 1.3545. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1.3434; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3630.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending structure at 74.90, USDRUB is expected to correct up to 75.95. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 73.30.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having broken 115.35, USDJPY is expected to continue falling towards 115.00. Later, the market may correct to test 115.35 from below and then resume falling with the target at 114.80.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking 0.9233 and then reaching the short-term downside target at 0.9205, USDCHF is growing and may soon test 0.9233 from below. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9191.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 0.7214 along with the descending impulse towards 0.7150, AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.7195. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending wave to break 0.7150 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7122.

Brent

After finishing the correctional wave at 92.30, Brent has formed the ascending impulse towards 94.75, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline to reach 89.73; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 99.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1866.00 and then forming a new consolidation range there, Gold has broken it to the upside and may later continue trading upwards to reach 1885.00. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1866.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1930.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around 4429.0. Today, the asset may grow to reach 4493.5 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4300.0. Later, the market may correct towards 4430.0 and then resume falling to reach 4222.2.