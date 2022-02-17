EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1394 along with the descending structure towards 1.1324, EURUSD is expected to consolidate between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction to reach 1.1255; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1550.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3545; it has already expanded this range up to 1.3599 and right now is falling to return to 1.3545. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1.3434; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3630.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the descending structure at 74.90, USDRUB is expected to correct up to 75.95. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 73.30.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having broken 115.35, USDJPY is expected to continue falling towards 115.00. Later, the market may correct to test 115.35 from below and then resume falling with the target at 114.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After breaking 0.9233 and then reaching the short-term downside target at 0.9205, USDCHF is growing and may soon test 0.9233 from below. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9191.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 0.7214 along with the descending impulse towards 0.7150, AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.7195. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending wave to break 0.7150 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7122.
Brent
After finishing the correctional wave at 92.30, Brent has formed the ascending impulse towards 94.75, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline to reach 89.73; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 99.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1866.00 and then forming a new consolidation range there, Gold has broken it to the upside and may later continue trading upwards to reach 1885.00. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1866.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1930.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around 4429.0. Today, the asset may grow to reach 4493.5 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4300.0. Later, the market may correct towards 4430.0 and then resume falling to reach 4222.2.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.