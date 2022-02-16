EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1348. Today, the pair may grow with the short-term target at 1.1388. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.1348 and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.1416.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3520; it has already expanded this range down to 1.3484. Possibly, today the pair may grow and each the upside border at 1.3555. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3434.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending structure at 75.15, USDRUB is expected to consolidate there. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to break 74.28 and then continue falling with the target at 74.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the correctional structure at 115.86, USDJPY is expected to fall towards 115.35 and then consolidate there. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 114.85 or even extend this structure down to 114.40.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After rebounding from 0.9273, USDCHF is falling and may soon reach 0.9240. Later, the market may break this level to the downside and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.9210.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is forming a new ascending wave towards 0.7168. After that, the instrument may fall to break 0.7126 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7085.

Brent

After forming a new consolidation range around 94.70 and breaking it to the downside, Brent has reached the short-term target at 92.46. Today, the asset may return to 94.70 and test it from below. Later, the market may fall to reach 92.30 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 99.00.

Gold

Gold has finished the correction at 1850.00. Possibly, the metal may grow towards 1882.00 and then start a new correction with the target at 1860.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around 4423.0. Today, the asset may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 4320.0. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 4423.0 and then resume falling towards 4170.0.