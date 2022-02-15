EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed another descending structure at 1.1280, EURUSD is expected to grow towards 1.1334 and then fall to reach 1.1307, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1400; if to the downside – fall towards 1.1255 and then resume trading upwards to reach the above-mentioned target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished another descending structure at 1.3495. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 1.3555 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3434.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is falling towards 75.75. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 76.58 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 75.05.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the correctional structure at 115.71, USDJPY is expected to fall towards 114.85 and then consolidate there. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and form a new descending wave with the target at 114.20.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After rebounding from 0.9280, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9240. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the short-term target at 0.9210.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed the descending wave at 0.7085 along with the correction towards 0.7140. Possibly, the pair may fall to break 0.7068 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7000.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 97.34, Brent is expected to correct and test 94.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 101.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1873.46, Gold continues growing towards 1887.50. After that, the instrument may fall to reach 1873.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1931.00.
S&P 500
After completing the descending wave at 4423.0, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 4257.0 or even extend this structure down to 4170.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
