EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed another ascending structure at 1.1492, EURUSD is correcting downwards to reach 1.1376 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1404; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1313.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing another ascending structure at 1.3640 and rebounding from this level, GBPUSD is falling towards 1.3516 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.3577; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3461.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has broken 74.58 and may later continue trading downwards to reach 73.90. After that, the instrument may correct towards 75.37 and then start another decline with the target at 73.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed another ascending structure at 116.33 and rebounded from this level, USDJPY has finished the descending impulse at 115,71 along with the correction towards 116.16. After that, the instrument may form a new descending wave with the short-term target at 115.20.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9294 along with the correction towards 0.9225, USDCHF is growing to reach 0.9280 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 0.9333.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
Having completed another ascending structure at 0.7230 and rebounded from this level, AUDUSD is falling to reach 0.7150 and may later consolidate there. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and start another decline with the target at 0.7085.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 93.60, Brent is correcting to reach 90.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to break 94.70 and then continue growing with the target at 98.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1841.80; right now, it is falling with the short-term target at 1820.90. Later, the market may correct to test 1828.40 from below and then resume falling with the target at 1815.15.
S&P 500
After forming a new consolidation range around 4520.0, the S&P index has broken it to the downside. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 4444.4 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4636.6.
