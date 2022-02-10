EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the first descending wave at 1.1396 along with the correction towards 1.1446, EURUSD has finished another descending impulse to reach 1.1414; right now, it is correcting towards 1.1429 and may later resume falling to break 1.1382. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1300.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD continues falling towards 1.3518. Later, the market may correct to reach 1.3555 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3465.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB continues trading downwards to reach 74.58 and may later consolidate near the lows. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction towards 75.65; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 74.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is growing towards 115.65. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to break 115.24 and then continue falling with the target at 114.04.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9235 without any specific direction. Possibly, the pair may break it to the upside and reach 0.9294. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 0.9235 and ten continue falling with the target at 0.9136.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7157 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to grow towards 0.7229. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.7100.

Brent

Brent is falling to reach 90.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to break 94.70 and then continue growing with the target at 98.20.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1835.00. Today, the metal may correct to break 1824.44 and then continue falling with the target at 1815.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to reach 1840.00.

S&P 500

After finishing the ascending wave at 4540.0 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, the S&P index has broken it to the upside. Today, the asset may resume growing towards 4611.0 or even extend this structure up to 4640.0.