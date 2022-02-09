EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1425. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 1.1435 and then fall with the short-term target at 1.1386. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1420 from below and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1380. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach 1.1300.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD continues forming a new consolidation range around 1.3528; it has already expanded the range up to 1.3566. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 1.3465. Later, the market may correct to test 1.3522 from below and then start another decline with the target at 1.3455.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

Having broken 75.64, USDRUB continues trading downwards to reach 74.58. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 75.65 and then resume falling with the target at 74.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed another ascending wave towards 115.65; right now, it is trading downwards to reach 114.78. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 115.24.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9235. Possibly, the pair may break it to the upside and reach 0.9294. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 0.9235 and ten continue falling with the target at 0.9136.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7100 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD has reached 0.7157 and may later consolidate near the highs. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and may start another decline with the target at 0.7030.

Brent

Having reached 94.71, Brent is correcting towards 90.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 97.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming another ascending wave with the short-term target at 1835.25. Later, the market may correct towards 1815.00 and then resume trading upwards to reach 1840.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the correction at 4537.0. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 4430.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4636.0.