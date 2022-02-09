EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1425. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 1.1435 and then fall with the short-term target at 1.1386. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1420 from below and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1380. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach 1.1300.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD continues forming a new consolidation range around 1.3528; it has already expanded the range up to 1.3566. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 1.3465. Later, the market may correct to test 1.3522 from below and then start another decline with the target at 1.3455.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having broken 75.64, USDRUB continues trading downwards to reach 74.58. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 75.65 and then resume falling with the target at 74.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed another ascending wave towards 115.65; right now, it is trading downwards to reach 114.78. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 115.24.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9235. Possibly, the pair may break it to the upside and reach 0.9294. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 0.9235 and ten continue falling with the target at 0.9136.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7100 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD has reached 0.7157 and may later consolidate near the highs. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and may start another decline with the target at 0.7030.
Brent
Having reached 94.71, Brent is correcting towards 90.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 97.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming another ascending wave with the short-term target at 1835.25. Later, the market may correct towards 1815.00 and then resume trading upwards to reach 1840.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the correction at 4537.0. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 4430.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4636.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.