EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1425. Possibly, today the pair may fall with the short-term target at 1.1386. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1410 from below and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1370.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD continues forming a new consolidation range around 1.3552. Possibly, the pair may break it to the downside and form a new descending structure towards 1.3465. Later, the market may correct to test 1.3522 from below and then start another decline with the target at 1.3455.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having broken 76.01, USDRUB continues trading downwards to reach 75.25. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 77.15 and then resume falling with the target at 74.58.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is forming a new ascending wave towards 115.45 and may later resume trading downwards to break 114.78. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 114.04.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9232. Possibly, the pair may break it to the upside and reach 0.9294. Later, the market may start a ne decline to break 0.9232 and ten continue falling with the target at 0.9136.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7100 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue trading upwards with the target at 0.7157. Later, the market may start another decline to reach 0.7032.
Brent
Having reached 94.71, Brent is consolidating near the highs. Today, the asset may correct towards 91.74 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 101.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1814.00, Gold continues forming another ascending wave towards 1824.00. Later, the market may correct to test 1814.00 from above and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1835.25.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4495.0. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4540.0 and then resume falling towards 4430.0. Later, the market may grow to reach 4633.3 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 4222.0.
