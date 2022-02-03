EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1329, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1300. Possibly, today the pair may correct down to 1.1280 and then start another growth to break 1.1330. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1.1403.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3585, GBPUSD is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 1.3535 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3609.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having completed the descending wave at 75.75, USDRUB is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 76.78. After that, the instrument may break his level and continue the correction with the target at 77.77.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After reaching the downside target at 114.14, USDJPY is expected to consolidate there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 114.87; if to the downside – resume falling with the first target at 114.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9218 and formed a new consolidation range around this level, USDCHF has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9093.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.7157, AUDUSD is correcting down to 0.7083. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7213.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating above 89.66. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 93.20; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 85.07 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1805.00. Possibly, the metal may grow to reach 1813.30 and then start another correction to return to 1805.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1834.88.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the descending structure at 4545.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 4429.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.