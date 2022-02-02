EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still growing with the short-term target at 1.1300. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.1220 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1320.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3500, GBPUSD is still moving upwards to reach 1.3550. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3355.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having reached the short-term downside target at 76.60, USDRUB is expected to consolidate there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 78.00; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the first target at 76.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After reaching the short-term downside target at 114.60, USDJPY is expected to consolidate there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 115.10; if to the downside – resume falling with the first target at 114.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9202, USDCHF is expected to consolidate there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 92.40 or even extend this structure up to 0.9280; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9140.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7080 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD has finished the ascending structure at 0.7134. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 0.7080 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7023.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating above 89.66; it has already expanded it both downwards and upwards at 88.67 and 90.40 respectively. Possibly, the asset may grow to reach 91.40. After that, the instrument may break this level and continue trading within the uptrend with the short-term target at 93.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating above 1797.50. Possibly, the metal may break this level to the downside and start a new correction towards 1786.76. After that, the instrument may grow to break 1812.00 or and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1850.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues growing towards 4583.6 and may later form a new descending correction to reach 4429.7. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 4637.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
