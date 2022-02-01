EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1180 along with the correction towards 1.1144. EURUSD is growing with the short-term target at 1.1300. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.1222 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1320.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3444 along with the correction towards 1.3393, GBPUSD is moving upwards to reach 1.3505. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.3444 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3550.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still falling towards 76.60. After that, the instrument may correct towards 77.80 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 76.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having broken 115.10, USDJPY is still falling towards 114.62. Later, the market may correct to test 115.10 from below and then resume falling with the target at 114.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still falling towards 0.9222. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 0.9350.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has reached the short-term upside target at 0.7075; right now, it is correcting towards 0.7023. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7091.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating above 89.66. Possibly, the asset may grow to reach 93.00. After that, the instrument may correct towards 85.00 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 95.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1799.70. Today, the metal may correct towards 1786.76 and then grow to reach 1812.00 or even extend this structure up to 1817.00.
S&P 500
After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, the S&P index is expected to continue the correction up to 4581.6 and may later fall to reach 4429.7. After that, the instrument may grow towards 4637.5 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 4170.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
