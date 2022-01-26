EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing another descending structure at 1.1263, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1315, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1400; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1.1200.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has broken 1.3495 to the upside. Today, the pair may continue the correction to reach 1.3550. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3355.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having broken the ascending channel, USDRUB is expected to fall and break 78.30. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 77.40.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After rebounding from 114.14, USDJPY is still falling towards 113.38. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 114.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 113.07.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has finished the ascending structure at 0.9200 along with the descending wave towards 0.9162. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure to reach 0.9145 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9216.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 0.7168, AUDUSD is expected to fall and break 0.7119. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7065.
Brent
Having finished the ascending structure at 88.20, Brent is expected to start another correction towards 84.44 and then resume trading upwards to break 88.20. After that, the instrument may continue growing with the target at 91.80.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending structure at 1853.70. Today, the metal may correct to reach 1840.80 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1868.15.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4344.4. If later the market breaks the range to the downside, the price may resume trading downwards with the target at 4170.5; if to the upside – correct towards 4457.3 and then form a new descending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
