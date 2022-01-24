EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1359, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1330, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1400 or even reach the target at 1.1427; if to the downside – continue the correction down to 1.1300.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3560. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the short-term target at 1.3517. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.3590 and then start a new decline to reach 1.3472.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having finished the ascending structure at 77.20, USDRUB is expected to form a new descending structure to break 76.38. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 75.75.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is consolidating above 113.62. Possibly, the pair may correct up to 114.18 and then resume falling with the target at 113.32.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9144; it has already finished the descending structure at 0.9107. Today, the pair may grow to test 0.9144 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9084.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues trading to the downside with the target at 0.7157. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 0.7217.
Brent
Having completed the correction at 85.75, Brent is growing to break 88.88 and may later continue trading upwards to reach 92.00. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 84.44.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1828.36 along with the ascending structure towards 1843.00. Today, the metal may start another decline towards 1827.00 and then form one more ascending structure to break 1850.00. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 1868.16.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still falling towards 4388.0. After that, the instrument may correct to test 4564.5 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first target at 4300.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 on risk aversion, weak UK data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3500. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.