EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1334, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1316, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure towards 1.1360 or even reach the target at 1.1435.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having finished the correctional wave at 1.3578 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.3600, GBPUSD is correct to reach 1.3588, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and start a new growth towards 1.3666 or even reach the target at 1.3750.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 76.40. Possibly, the pair may start another growth towards 76.96 and then form a new descending structure to break 75.77. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 74.46.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the descending wave at 113.75, USDJPY is growing towards 114.05, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction down to 112.80; if to the upside – resume growing with the target at 114.87.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9160. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9183 and then start a new correction towards 0.9122. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9210.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 0.7217 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, AUDUSD has broken it to the downside and may later extend its decline to 0.7157. Today, the pair may reach the latter level and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7276.
Brent
Brent has broken its consolidation range to the downside at 87.70. Possibly, today the asset may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend towards 91.60 or even reach the target at 99.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1840.00. Today, the metal may break the range to the downside and correct towards 1826.85. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1868.16 or even reach the target at 1888.00.
S&P 500
After forming a new consolidation range around 4564.5 and breaking it to the downside at 4500.0, the S&P index is still falling with the short-term target at 4388.3. After that, the instrument may correct to test 4564.5 from below and then form a new descending structure to reach 4300.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.