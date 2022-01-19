EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1410 and breaking it to the downside, EURUSD has extended the correction down to 1.1315; right now, it is starting to form one more ascending structure towards 1.1494. The first target is at 1.1410.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 1.3661 and broken it to the downside, GBPUSD has extended the correction down to 1.3574. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth towards 1.3752. The first target is at 1.3661.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating around 76.50. Possibly, the pair may start another decline to break 75.60 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 74.24.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the ascending wave at 115.05 along with the correction towards 114.44, USDJPY has and formed a new consolidation range above the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 115.44; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 113.84.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After reaching the short-term upside target at 0.9178, USDCHF is falling towards 0.9150, at least. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9209.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7174. Today, the pair may resume trading upwards with the first target at 0.7244.

Brent

Brent has completed the ascending structure at 89.08. Possibly, today the asset may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 91.55.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1805.80 along with the ascending structure towards 1818.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1831.35; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1790.00.

S&P 500

After completing the descending structure at 4594.5, the S&P index has formed a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 4442.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4564.5.