EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1.1313 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is still growing and has already reached 1.1363; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1.1414.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3560 and rebounding from this level, GBPUSD is still growing towards 1.3656. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1.3600 and then start another growth with the target at 1.3680.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the descending wave at 74.63. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 75.25 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.45.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the correctional wave at 115.60, USDJPY is falling towards 114.90. Later, the market may resume growing to return to 115.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is correcting towards 0.9180. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9364.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is growing towards 0.7229 and may later correct to reach 0.7190, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure towards 0.7080; if to the upside – resume growing with the target at 0.7316.
Brent
Brent has completed the ascending structure at 84.08 and may later correct towards 82.90. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 85.00 and then start another correction towards 80.50. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 90.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1823.00. Possibly, today the metal may correct towards 1801.60 and then resume growing to reach 1812.33, a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure towards 1780.20; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 1831.60.
S&P 500
After finishing the ascending structure at 4698.9, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the price may break this range to the upside and reach 4761.5. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 4698.9 and then resume growing with the target at 4845.9.
