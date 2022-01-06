EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD has reached the short-term target at 1.1345; right now, it is falling to test 1.1300 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1351 and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1300. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 1.1252.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has finished the ascending wave at 1.3597; right now, it is falling towards 1.3501. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1.3545 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3440.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After forming a new consolidation range around 74.90 and breaking it to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue growing towards 76.84. Later, the market may return to break 74.90 and then continue trading downwards with the first target at 74.01.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the descending wave at 115.62 along with the correction towards 116.16, USDJPY has rebounded from the latter level; right now, it is trading downwards. Possibly, the pair may break 115.62 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 115.08.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9164. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9191 and then form a new descending structure to reach 0.9129. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the first target at 0.9212.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is still falling; it has already broken 0.7178. Possibly, the pair may continue trading downwards with the first target at 0.7106.

Brent

Brent has reached 81.55; right now, it is consolidating around 79.00. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 75.00; if to the upside – resume growing with the short-term target at 84.24.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1829.30; right now, it is falling towards 1795.15. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1838.13.

S&P 500

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside and reaching 4690.7, the S&P index is expected to form a new consolidation range around this level. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 4845.7.