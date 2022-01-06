EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD has reached the short-term target at 1.1345; right now, it is falling to test 1.1300 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1351 and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1300. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 1.1252.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the ascending wave at 1.3597; right now, it is falling towards 1.3501. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1.3545 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3440.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After forming a new consolidation range around 74.90 and breaking it to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue growing towards 76.84. Later, the market may return to break 74.90 and then continue trading downwards with the first target at 74.01.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the descending wave at 115.62 along with the correction towards 116.16, USDJPY has rebounded from the latter level; right now, it is trading downwards. Possibly, the pair may break 115.62 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 115.08.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9164. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9191 and then form a new descending structure to reach 0.9129. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the first target at 0.9212.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still falling; it has already broken 0.7178. Possibly, the pair may continue trading downwards with the first target at 0.7106.
Brent
Brent has reached 81.55; right now, it is consolidating around 79.00. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 75.00; if to the upside – resume growing with the short-term target at 84.24.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1829.30; right now, it is falling towards 1795.15. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1838.13.
S&P 500
After breaking the consolidation range to the downside and reaching 4690.7, the S&P index is expected to form a new consolidation range around this level. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 4845.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.