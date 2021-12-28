EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.1318 without any specific direction. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.1294 and then grow to reach 1.1352. After that, the instrument may start another decline to return to 1.1318. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1404; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.1200.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues consolidating around 1.3419 without any particular direction. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 1.3457 and then form a new descending structure to return to 1.3419. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 1.3315.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating below 73.52. Possibly, today the pair may resume trading downwards to break 73.20 and then continue falling towards 72.67 or even reach the target at 72.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 114.94. Possibly, the pair may correct towards 114.59. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 115.15 and then start another correction with the target at 114.14.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9180. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9145 and then resume growing towards 0.9220. After that, the instrument may break this level to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9260.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7230. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7257 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.
Brent
Brent continues growing with the first target at 80.10. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.55 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 83.24.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating above 1808.00. Possibly, the metal may resume trading upwards to reach 1816.00 and then fall to return to 1808.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the short-term target at 1828.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the ascending wave at 4796.3. Today, the asset may fall towards 4747.0 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0 or even expand the range up to 4845.0. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 4690.0.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.