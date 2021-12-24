EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional structure at 1.1303 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1352. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 1.1310 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1371.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 1.3436, GBPUSD is consolidating below this level. Today, the pair may resume falling to break 1.3397 and then continue trading downwards with the first target at 1.3277.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the descending wave at 73.20 along with the correction towards 73.52. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed the ascending structure at 114.50 and may later start a new correction to reach 113.78. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 114.15.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has finished the correction at 0.9180. Today, the pair may correct to reach 0.9219 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9145.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the ascending structure at 0.7250; right now, it is falling to reach 0.7220. Later, the market may start a new growth towards 0.7240. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to break 0.7188 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7126.
Brent
Brent has broken 75.00 and may later continue growing towards 80.00. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 75.00 and then resume growing towards 84.24 or even reach the target at 90.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues trading upwards and may soon reach 1815.66. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 1800.00 and then resume growing with the target at 1850.00.
S&P 500
After completing the ascending structure at 4740.7, the S&P index is expected to correct towards 4667.7. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
