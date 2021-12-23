EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure at 1.1316, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 1.1250; if to the upside – continue the correction towards 1.1377 or even reach the target at 1.1404.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1.3280 and then breaking this level, GBPUSD has reached the short-term target at 1.3360. Today, the pair may resume falling towards 1.3314 and then continue the correction to reach 1.3384. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 1.3140.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB continues trading downwards to reach 73.51. Later, the market may break this level and continue falling towards 72.72 or even reach the target at 72.40.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed the ascending structure at 114.36 and may later start a new correction to reach 113.94. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 114.46.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has broken 0.9285. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.9183 and then grow to test 0.9285 from below. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9145.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has finished the ascending structure at 0.7222; right now, it is falling to reach 0.7174. Later, the market may start a new growth towards 0.7225 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7126.

Brent

Brent has finished the ascending structure at 75.49. Possibly, today the asset may continue growing with the first target at 79.07. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 74.15 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 83.90.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1784.95, Gold continues trading upwards and may soon reach 1815.67. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 1800.60. Later, the market may resume growing to break 1820.00 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1850.00.

S&P 500

After completing the ascending structure at 4667.7 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, the S&P index has broken it to the upside and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 4800.0. After that, the instrument may form a new descending wave to reach 4497.7.