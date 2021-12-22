EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD continues falling. Possibly, today the pair may break 1.1262 and then reach 1.1230. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to test 1.1262 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1221.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the correctional structure at 1.3262. Today, the pair may resume falling to break 1.3193 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3140.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB continues trading downwards to reach 73.51. Later, the market may break this level and continue falling towards 72.72 or even reach the target at 72.40.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues growing towards 114.25 and may later start a new correction to reach 113.77. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 114.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues growing to break 0.9262. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 0.9350.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the ascending structure at 0.7155; right now, it is falling to reach 0.7129. Later, the market may start a new growth with the target at 0.7166.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 74.50. Possibly, today the asset may consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the first target at 79.07. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 74.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 1800.00, Gold is expected to start another decline to reach 1778.15. Later, the market may resume growing to break 1800.00 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1820.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is growing towards 4667.7 and may later correct to reach 4597.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to break 4735.0 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4800.0.
