EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed the correction at 1.1236 along with the ascending structure towards 1.1303. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1261 and then continue trading downwards to reach 1.1221. After that, the instrument may resume growing to return to 1.1303.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the descending structure at 1.3173 along with the correction towards 1.3245. Today, the pair may resume falling to reach 1.3140 and then start another growth with the target at 1.3255.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After completing the ascending structure at 74.40, USDRUB is expected to fall and break 73.51. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.72.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the correction at 113.31; right now, it is growing to break 113.77. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 114.25.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the descending structure at 0.9192. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9262 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9348.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7105. Today, the pair may grow to reach 0.7129 and then start a new decline to return to 0.7105. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may correct with the target at 0.7165.

Brent

Brent has finished the correction at 69.30. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure to break 74.15 and then continue growing with the first target at 79.00. Overall, the instrument is expected to start a new wave to the upside to reach 89.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending impulse at 1795.00 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Gold is expected to break it to the downside and reach 1786.57. Later, the market may grow to test 1795.00 from below and then resume falling with the target at 1778.15. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to reach 1820.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the correctional wave at 4533.3. Today, the asset may consolidate near the lows. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to break 4667.7 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4800.0.