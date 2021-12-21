EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the correction at 1.1236 along with the ascending structure towards 1.1303. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1261 and then continue trading downwards to reach 1.1221. After that, the instrument may resume growing to return to 1.1303.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the descending structure at 1.3173 along with the correction towards 1.3245. Today, the pair may resume falling to reach 1.3140 and then start another growth with the target at 1.3255.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After completing the ascending structure at 74.40, USDRUB is expected to fall and break 73.51. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the correction at 113.31; right now, it is growing to break 113.77. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 114.25.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the descending structure at 0.9192. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9262 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9348.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7105. Today, the pair may grow to reach 0.7129 and then start a new decline to return to 0.7105. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may correct with the target at 0.7165.
Brent
Brent has finished the correction at 69.30. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure to break 74.15 and then continue growing with the first target at 79.00. Overall, the instrument is expected to start a new wave to the upside to reach 89.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending impulse at 1795.00 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Gold is expected to break it to the downside and reach 1786.57. Later, the market may grow to test 1795.00 from below and then resume falling with the target at 1778.15. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to reach 1820.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the correctional wave at 4533.3. Today, the asset may consolidate near the lows. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to break 4667.7 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4800.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid thin market conditions
Gold price rebounds as the US dollar dips amid risk recovery. Treasury yields stabilize, Omicron covid variant fears continue to loom.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.