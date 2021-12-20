EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1227; it has already reached the short-term target at 1.1238. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth to reach 1.1290 and then resume trading downwards to return to 1.1227.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is falling with the short-term target at 1.3200. Later, the market may start a new growth to test 1.3269 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3160.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still growing towards 74.20 and may later start a new decline with the short-term target at 72.90.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending impulse at 113.74, USDJPY is correcting towards 113.44 and may later form one more ascending structure to break 113.80. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 114.14.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the ascending impulse at 0.9245; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9210. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9292 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9350.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has competed the descending structure at 0.7110. Today, the pair may consolidate at the lows. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7170.
Brent
Brent has finished the correction at 71.34. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure to break 75.55 and then continue growing to reach 79.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending impulse at 1795.00, Gold is expected to start a new growth towards 1804.38 and may later resume falling with the short-term target at 1785.00. After that, the instrument form one more ascending structure to return to 1795.00. The key correctional target is at 1778.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the correctional wave at 4580.0. Today, the asset may consolidate near the lows. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
