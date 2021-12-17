EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed the ascending impulse at 1.1356. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 1.1259. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to reach 1.1396 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1288.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3373, GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3272. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 1.3384 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3270.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB has completed another descending structure at 73.35; right now, it is growing towards 73.75 and mat later fall to reach 72.94. After that, the instrument may correct towards 73.73 and then start a new decline with the first target at 72.45.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the correctional wave at 113.45, USDJPY is forming another ascending structure to break 113.95 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 114.44.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has finished the ascending wave at 0.9292; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9183. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9238.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has competed the ascending structure at 0.7222 along with the correction towards 0.7155. Later, the market may start another decline to reach 0.7130 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7230.

Brent

Brent is still correcting towards 72.39 and may later form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 78.00. Later, the market may start another correction towards 74.50 and then resume growing to reach 82.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1804.00, Gold is expected to start a new correction with the target at 1778.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the ascending structure at 4750.0; right now, it is correcting towards 4631.0. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.