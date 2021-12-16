EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed another descending wave at 1.1222; right now, it is correcting towards 1.1300. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to break 1.1200 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1180.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3172 along with the correction towards 1.3272, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling to break 1.3215 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3150.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.50 without any specific direction. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the first target at 72.50. Later, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending wave at 114.04, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and grow to reach 114.44. Later, the market may start a new decline towards 113.85 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 115.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the ascending wave at 0.9286 along with the correction towards 0.9232. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing to break 0.9290 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9350.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After falling and reaching 0.8092, AUDUSD has competed the ascending structure at 0.7180. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.7071.
Brent
Brent has finished the correction at 72.50 along with the ascending structure towards 74.60. Possibly, today the asset may fall to reach 72.40. Later, the market may start a new growth to break 75.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 78.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1752.50, Gold has finished the ascending impulse towards 1784.00. Possibly, the metal may correct to reach 1765.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1800.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the descending structure at 4610.7; right now, it is growing towards 4750.0. Later, the market may correct to reach 4652.0 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
