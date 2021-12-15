EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed another descending wave at 1.1260; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 1.1210. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.1270 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1180.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.3230. Today, the pair may resume falling towards 1.3183. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.3230 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3146.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB is still consolidating around 73.50 without any specific direction. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the first target at 72.50. Later, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.20.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is forming a narrow consolidation range around 113.55. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 114.05. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 113.30 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 114.55.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9229 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 0.9286. Later, the market may correct to reach 0.9233 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9350.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has broken 0.7125; right now, it is still falling towards 0.7070. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.7125 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7060.

Brent

Brent is still correcting; it has already reached 72.70. Possibly, today the asset may grow towards 75.25. Later, the market may start a new decline to reach 72.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 78.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken 1778.40 to the downside. Possibly, the metal may form one more correctional structure towards 1764.50. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 1780.00 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1800.00.

S&P 500

After breaking 4660.0 and then reaching 4610.0, the S&P index is expected to grow and return to 4660.0. Later, the market may break this level and form one more ascending wave with the target at 4750.0.