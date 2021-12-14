EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed another descending along with the correction towards 1.1290; right now, it is falling to reach 1.1200 and may later start a new correction to return to 1.1290. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1180.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending structure at 1.3212 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside. Today, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3160. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.3212 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3150.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is consolidating around 73.50 without any specific direction. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the first target at 72.50. Later, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is forming a narrow consolidation range around 113.55. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 114.04. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 113.55 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 114.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9229 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 0.9286. Later, the market may correct to reach 0.9233 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9350.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has broken 0.7125; right now, it is still falling towards 0.7068. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.7125 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7060.
Brent
Brent is consolidating around 74.94. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range down to 73.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 78.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1784.94. Possibly, the metal may expand the range down to 1779.00 and then resume growing with the target at 1800.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4690.0. Possibly, today the asset may fall towards 4646.4 and then resume growing to reach 4777.0. After that, the instrument may start another correction to return to 4646.0 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
