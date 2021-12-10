EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the descending wave at 1.1278; right now, it is growing towards 1.1315 and may later form a new descending structure to break 1.1270. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1180.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is still consolidating 1.3212. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.3257 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3146.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating above 73.50. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the first target at 72.50. Later, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is consolidating above 113.30. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 114.04 and then start a new decline to return to 113.30. Later, the market may resume growing with the short-term target at 114.94.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is growing towards 0.9285 and may later start a new correctional structure to reach 0.9222. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9348.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending impulse at 0.7133. Today, the pair may correct towards 0.7159 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7085.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 76.77 along with the correction towards 73.85. Possibly, today the asset may resume growing with the short-term target at 78.10. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 73.85 and then resume trading upwards to reach 81.70.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1772.55 along with the ascending impulse towards 1780.55; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Today, the metal may correct to reach 1768.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1787.55. Later, the market may break this level and continue growing towards 1802.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is correcting towards 4656.0 and may later resume growing to reach 4765.5. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 4656.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
