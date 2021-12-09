EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the correctional wave at 1.1350; right now, it is falling towards 1.1265 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1309. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1.1230 and continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1177.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.3164; right now, it is correcting towards 1.3257 and may later resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3146.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the descending structure at 73.55. Today, the pair may consolidate above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the instrument may resume trading within the downtrend with the first target at 72.45.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is consolidating around 113.70. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 114.17 and then start a new decline to return to 113.70. Later, the market may resume growing with the short-term target at 114.94.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the correctional structure at 0.9190; right now, it is growing towards 0.9285 and may later start another correction with the target at 0.9222.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the correction at 0.7171. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7085.
Brent
Brent is growing towards 78.25. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 73.77 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 81.80 or even extend the wave up to 82.30.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1782.10. Today, the metal may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1802.50.
S&P 500
After completing the ascending wave at 4712.2, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the asset may resume growing towards 4769.7. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 4652.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
