EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the descending wave at 1.1226; right now, it is correcting towards 1.1296 and may later form a new descending structure to return to 1.1226. After that, the instrument may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1177.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.3208; right now, it is correcting towards 1.3257 and may later resume trading downwards to break 1.3207. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 1.3163.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the correction at 74.50. Today, the pair may resume trading downwards to reach 73.55. After that, the instrument may correct to test 74.14 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first target at 72.47.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending wave at 113.76, USDJPY is expected to correct towards 113.17. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 113.80 and then continue growing with the short-term target at 114.98.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the ascending structure at 0.9277; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9220 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9300. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to return to 0.9277 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9361.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7080 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue the correction towards 0.7171. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7080.
Brent
Brent is growing towards 76.70. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 73.10 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 79.85 or even extend the wave up to 82.30.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues growing towards 1792.25. Later, the market may correct to reach 1782.10 and then form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1802.50.
S&P 500
After completing the ascending wave at 4673.9 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, the S&P index is expected to break it to the upside and resume growing towards 4744.5. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 4674.0 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4770.0 or even extend it up to 4800.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
