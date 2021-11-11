EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.1560, and with an escape downwards, the wave of decline is likely to develop to 1.1441. After this level is reached, there might follow a link of correction to 1.1550 (a test from below). Then a decline to 1.1404 can follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has broken through 1.3484 and goes on developing a wave of decline to 1.1333. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.3480 might follow, then – a decline to 1.3220.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 70.65. Today it can grow to 71.60, then decline to 71.00. At these levels, a new consolidation range is to form. With an escape upwards, growth to 72.70 can follow. With an escape downwards – a pathway to 69.22.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 114.14. Today a wave of decline is to develop towards 113.71, followed by growth to 113.90. Practically, a new consolidation range is to form at these levels. With an escape downwards, the quotations can fall to 112.80. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 115.50 can open.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.9187. A consolidation range formed around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9200 will open. With a breakaway of this level upwards, the trend can continue to 0.9235.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair bounced off 0.7386 downwards and is trading in a wave of decline to 0.7277. After this level is reached, a correction to 0.7343 can begin.
Brent
Oil performed a wave of decline to 83.15. Today the pair is trading in a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 81.06 can open. Then a link of correction to 83.15 can follow, and then – a decline to 79.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold performed a wave of growth to 1868.26 and a correction to 1844.66. Today a link of growth to 1857.85 can follow. If this level is broken away upwards, growth to 1876.40 can happen. An in case of a decline and a breakaway of 1844.00 downwards, a pathway to 1815.00 can happen.
S&P 500
The stock index performed a wave of decline to 4632.2. Today the market performed a wave of growth to 4651.5. At a moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around it. We expect a link of growth to 4676.0 and then – a link of decline to 4625.0.
