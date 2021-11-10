EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair is trading in a consolidation range above 1.1560. At a moment, the market extended the range upwards to 1.1606. Today, the market is trading in a structure of decline to 1.1560. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.1626 will open. With an escape downwards – a pathway for a decline to 1.1480.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading is a consolidation range around 1.3525. At a moment, the market has extended the range upwards to 1.3603 and then demonstrated a link of decline to 1.3525. Anther link f growth can develop today to 1.3628. When this level is reached, the correction will be almost over. Then another wave of decline is likely to develop to 1.3333.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 70.65. Today a consolidation range can form at these lows. With an escape downwards, we expect a decline to 70.50. With an escape upwards, a pathway upwards to 71.55 will open. With a breakaway of this level upwards, correction might continue to 72.70.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 112.80. Today the market is consolidating around this level. We expect a link of correction to 113.27, follower by a decline to 112.53.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 0.9101. Today it might grow to 0.9138. Then another link of decline to 0.9080 is to follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 0.7384. The market is trying to break through this level downwards. The aim is 0.7340. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 0.7384 is to develop, followed by a decline to 0.7317.
Brent
Oil formed a consolidation range around 83.85. Today the market has broken through this range upwards. A pathway is open to 86.80. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 83.85 is to follow. If this level is broken away downwards, it might go further down to 80.60. If 86.80 is broken away upwards, growth to 90.00 might follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1826.00. The wave of growth might extend to 1839.00. Then we expect a wave of decline to 1785.00.
S&P 500
The stock index performed a wave of decline to 4680.0. Today a consolidation range might develop around this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 4691.0 can follow, then – a decline to 4644.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
