EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction at 1.1612 and rebounding from this level to the downside, EURUSD has finished the descending impulse along with another correction; right now, it is falling to break the low of this impulse. Possibly, the pair may fall to break 1.1546 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1484.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation rang around 1.3647 and breaking it to the downside, GBPUSD is expected to continue falling within the downtrend towards 1.3595. Later, the market may correct to test 1.3647 from below and then resume falling with the predicted target at 1.3480.

USD/UB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After expanding the consolidation range up to 71.90, USDRUB is expected to resume falling towards 70.60 and may later form one more ascending structure with the target at 72.00 to complete the correction. Later, the market may start another decline to reach 69.20.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is still consolidating around 113.85. Later, the market may resume falling towards 113.28 and then start a new growth with the target at 113.86.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending structure at 0.9149, USDCHF is forming a new consolidation range above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9109. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 0.9155 and then form a new descending structure to return o 0.9109.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 0.7464 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, AUDUSD has broken it to the downside and may later form a new descending wave towards 0.7395. After that, the instrument may grow to test 0.7464 from below and resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7377.

Brent

After completing the ascending structure at 85.40 and rebounding from this level to the downside, Brent continues the correction to reach 82.90. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 84.17 and then finish the correction by falling towards 82.22. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 86.70.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1795.60 along with the descending structure towards 1783.00, Gold is consolidating around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure with the target at 1769.55. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to return to 1783.00.

S&P 500

After completing the ascending structure at 4636.0, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may correct towards 4616.0 and then start another growth towards with the target at 4639.0.