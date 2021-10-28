EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.1588 along with the correction towards 1.1608, EURUSD is consolidating around the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.1625 and then resume falling to return to 1.1588. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the target at 1.1530; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1660.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.3777 to the downside and completing the descending wave at 1.3710, GBPUSD is consolidating there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction with the target at 1.3777; if to the downside – form a new descending structure to reach 1.3666.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the descending wave at 70.00 and forming a new consolidation range there, USDRUB has broken it upwards to reach 70.66. Possibly, the pair may continue growing towards 70.80 and then resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 70.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing another ascending wave at 113.40 and then returning to 113.80, USDJPY is still consolidating around the latter level. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 113.30 and then grow to return to 113.80. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the first target at 112.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the descending wave at 0.9163 along with the ascending impulse to return to 0.9190; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9153; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9222.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After reaching the upside border of the range at 0.7532 and then falling towards the downside one at 0.7479, AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7500 without any particular direction. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7444; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7555.
Brent
After breaking 84.86 and finishing the correctional structure at 82.43, Brent has completed the ascending impulse to reach 83.66. Possibly, the asset may correct towards 83.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 84.86.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1796.21, Gold is growing towards 1807.55. After that, the instrument may start another decline to return to 1796.21 and the resume growing with the target at 1810.80.
S&P 500
After forming a new consolidation range around 4575.7, the S&P index is falling towards 4552.1 and may later grow to test 4575.7 from below. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 4552.0, the market may start a new decline towards 4518.0; if to the upside at 4599.9 – form one more ascending structure with the target at 4600.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
Gold: Risks appear skewed to the upside heading into ECB, US GDP
Gold price looks north while near $1800, with eyes on ECB, US Q3 GDP. The precious metal keeps an eye on Treasury yields while the USD clings to recovery gains. Gold teases descending triangle on the 4H chart.
SHIB eyes 76% bull run after exploding to new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has witnessed an astronomical rally, as it surged over 200% since October 23. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a bullish projection of a 400% bull run.
European Central Bank Preview: Finally, some action, but no hopes for the EUR Premium
The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Monetary Policy on Thursday, October 28. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep policy rates unchanged. Market participants are hoping for tapering hints starting as soon as next year.