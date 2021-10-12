EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After expanding its consolidation range down to 1.1546, EURUSD is growing to reach 1.1565. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1.1540 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1515.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed another descending structure at 1.3580; right now, it is correcting to reach 1.3606. Later, the market may resume trading downwards towards 1.3565 or even reach the target at 1.3540.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After expanding its consolidation range down to 71.55, USDRUB is expected to start a new correction towards 71.71. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 71.45.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing another ascending structure at 113.33, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 113.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 112.82.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is growing towards 0.9280 and may later form a new descending structure to reach 0.9265. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9310.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending impulse at 0.7331; right now, it is growing to reach 0.7355. Later, the market may resume moving downwards with the short-term target at 0.7300.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 84.84 along with the correction towards 83.33. Today, the asset may form one more ascending structure to reach 85.00 and then start another correction with the target at 82.22.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a new consolidation range around 1755.55; right now, it is growing towards 1766.70. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1735.21.
S&P 500
The S&P index has broken 4354.5 to the downside. Possibly, the asset may continue falling towards 4305.5 or even reach the target at 4154.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.