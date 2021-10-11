EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1.1580 along with the correction towards 1.1564, EURUSD is growing to reach 1.1588. After that, the instrument may fall to return to 1.1564 and then start another growth with the target at 1.1600.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has broken 1.3591 to the upside. Possibly, the pair may continue trading upwards to reach 1.3666 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.3591. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3515.

GBPUSD

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After forming a new consolidation range above 71.77 and breaking to the downside, USDRUB is expected to continue falling towards 71.44. Later, the market may correct to reach 72.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 71.15.

USDRUB

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation range above 112.18 and breaking to the upside, USDJPY is trading upwards to reach 112.85. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 112.00.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9282. Possibly, the pair may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9304 and then form a new descending structure to return to 0.9282.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues forming the ascending structure towards 0.7343 and may later correct to reach 0.7315. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 0.7347 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7286.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent is forming one more ascending structure towards 84.00. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 83.60 and then start another growth with the short-term target at 85.00.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1781.12 along with the correction towards 1755.55, Gold is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1746.00 or even reach 1735.00. if to the upside – start another growth to break 1766.76 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1790.00.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The S&P index is falling towards 4354.5. After that the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 4391.5 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 4300.0.

SP500

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds

EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound

GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound

GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading

XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading

Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.

Gold News

Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022

Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022

Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges. 

Read more

Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?

Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?

Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures