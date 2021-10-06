EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1612 along with the descending structure towards 1.1596, and then forming a narrow consolidation range around the latter level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside and may later continue falling to reach 1.1578. In fact, the asset is consolidating around 1.1596. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 1.1660; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1555.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3612. Possibly, today the pair may start another decline to break 1.3583 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3515.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After breaking 72.40 to the downside, USDRUB is expected to fall and reach 72.10. After that, the instrument may grow to test 72.40 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation rage around 111.43 and breaking it to the upside, USDJPY is expected to extend this ascending structure to 112.08. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 110.81.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending structure with the short-term target at 0.9295, USDCHF is expected to fall towards 0.9266. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 0.9303.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a wide consolidation range around 0.7270. Today, the pair may start another decline to reach 0.7238 and then resume moving upwards to return to 0.7270.

Brent

After finishing the ascending structure at 83.49, Brent is expected to consolidate below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow to reach 84.00 and then correct to test 81.00 from above. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 85.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues falling towards 1747.87. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1773.96.

S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating around 4320.0. Possibly, today the asset may fall to break 4234.4 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 4158.3.