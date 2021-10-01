EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1580. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 1.1550 and then start a new correction with the target at 1.1650.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3444. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 1.3541; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3365.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating above 72.60. Today, the pair may break this level to the downside and start another decline with the short-term target at 72.30.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed the first descending impulse at 111.11. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 111.75 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 110.55.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the descending impulse at 0.9309. Today, the pair may correct towards 0.9339 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.9282.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction at 0.7256, AUDUSD is trading downwards to reach 0.7169. Today, the pair may break the latter level and then continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 0.7120.

Brent

Brent is consolidating around 78.25; it has already expanded the range down and up to 77.01 and 79.70 respectively. At the moment, the asset is returning to 78.25. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow to reach 81.20; if to the downside – continue the correction with the target at 73.60.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking the range to the upside, Gold has reached 1764.00; right now, it is correcting towards 1745.11. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1767.82.

S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the descending structure at 4317.5 but that’s just a half of the current descending wave. Possibly, today the asset may consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall to break 4234.4 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 4158.3.