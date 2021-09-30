EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching the key downside target at 1.1600, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.1616 and then fall to return to 1.1600. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct to reach 1.1670; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1.1550.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3412, GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3444. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.3475 and then fall to return to 1.3444. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct to reach 1.3540; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3390.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is consolidating around 72.70. Today, the pair may start another growth towards 73.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has expanded its range up to 112.03; right now, it is trading below this level. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 111.11 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 111.70.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the descending structure at 4346.5, the S&P index is correcting upwards. Possibly, the asset may test 4407.0 from below and then form a new descending structure with the target at 4333.3.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After breaking 0.7216 and then completing the descending structure at 0.7169, AUDUSD is correcting upwards. Today, the pair may test 0.7216 from below and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7120.
Brent
After completing the correction at 77.25 along with the ascending impulse towards 79.21, Brent has finished another correction at 78.21. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure to break 79.22 and then continue growing with the target at 81.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the descending structure at 1726.00 and may form a new consolidation range around 1727.77. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow to reach 1764.10; if to the downside – extend this descending structure towards 1720.00.
