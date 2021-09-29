EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing another descending structure at 1.1674, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1680. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.1660. Later, the market may break this level and continue falling towards 1.1600.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3600 and breaking this level to the downside, GBPUSD has reached 1.3540; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level and may yet resume trading downwards. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct to test 1.3600 from below; if to the downside – start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.3460.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the correction at 73.00. Today, the pair may start another decline to break 72.30 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has expanded its range up to 111.50. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 109.90 and then form one more ascending structure to test 111.25 from below.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues growing with the short-term target at 0.9305. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9263.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending structure at 0.7225; right now, it is consolidating there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 0.7259; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7208.
Brent
Brent has completed the correctional structure at 77.70 and may form a new consolidation range there. Possibly, the asset may extend this structure down to 77.25 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 81.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the descending structure at 1729.50 and may form a new consolidation range there. Possibly, the metal may correct to reach 1744.33 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 1726.40.
S&P 500
After breaking 4407.7 and then reaching the short-term downside target at 4359.0, the S&P index is expected to correct and test 4407.0 from below. Later, the market may form a new descending structure towards 4333.3.
