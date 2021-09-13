EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending correctional structure, EURUSD is trading downwards with the key downside target at 1.1790. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then form a new consolidation range there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1850.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave with the short-term target at 1.3887, GBPUSD is falling towards 1.3809. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 1.3850 and then fall towards 1.3830, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 1.3785; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3900.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the ascending correctional structure at 73.14 Possibly, today the pair may resume trading within the downtrend towards 72.50 or even reach the target at 72.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending structure at 109.88, USDJPY is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to break 109.69 and then continue trading downwards to reach 109.44; if to the upside – continue the correction with the target at 110.17.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has finished another descending wave at 0.9150; right now, it is forming one more ascending wave towards 0.9195 and may later start a new correction to reach 0.9172. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9220.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 0.7404, AUDUSD is forming the fifth descending structure towards 0.7332 and may later consolidate near these lows. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth to complete the correction at 0.7404.
Brent
Brent has completed the ascending wave at 73.30; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct to reach 72.22; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the short-term target at 75.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1803.30 and rebounding from this level, Gold is still forming the fifth descending structure with the target at 1775.90. Later, the market may resume trading within the uptrend to return to 1803.30.
S&P 500
After breaking 4478.0 to the downside, the S&P index is expected to continue forming the third descending wave with the target at 4425.0. Today, the asset may fall to reach 4440.2 and then correct to test 4478.0 from below and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.